(The Center Square) – As businesses across the state face increasing difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the $2 trillion stimulus package signed by the president March 27 should bring some relief.
Now businesses are figuring out how it will work for them and their employees, David Clough, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Maine, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“Every business owner intends to weather the storm,” Clough said. "The ‘can do, will do’ spirit of determination that drives them every day normally is useful during this pandemic storm. Like getting through a bad snowstorm or hard winter, we know it won’t last forever."
The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act includes specific provisions for small business loans, but since it’s not known precisely how much has been allocated, businesses are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible, Clough said.
“Nobody knows if the amount of money allocated for the loans is really enough to meet the demand. Nobody really knows the scope of distress for businesses across the country,” Clough said. "The staggering numbers for new unemployment claims suggest a dramatic economic situation. However, federal and state policymakers can be expected to step up even more than already if more help is needed."
According to Maine Department of Labor figures released Thursday, there were 23,800 first-time unemployment claims filed in the week ending March 28, which is an all-time high, topping the previous week’s 21,500 claims.
Roughly 800 first-time claims were filed in the same week in 2018 and 2019, according to a department news release.
“It is important to know the current economic situation is not due to anything fundamentally wrong with the economy,” Clough noted. “The situation is more like a quick evacuation from a hazardous coronavirus. Aid is rushing in from all directions to help everyone cope with the temporary situation. Everyday life will mostly resume once we get past the emergency.”
In addition to the CARES Act provisions, businesses are encouraged to look into other resources, Clough said.
“Business people should reach out to their bankers, accountants, government officials and local economic development offices to find out what is available for financial and other help for the business and its workers," he said. "There are several state and federal programs targeted specifically to help them through this pandemic.”
He added that The Maine Department of Economic & Community Development includes many links designed to help small businesses.
“Business owners are reaching out to learn what is available to help them and how to apply. Helping their employees is a key part of helping the business,” Clough said.