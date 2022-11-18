(The Center Square) – Maine businesses will see their payroll costs cut significantly next year with the state moving to lower required unemployment insurance tax payments.
The Maine Department of Labor announced it will be lowering required payments into the state's unemployment insurance system by nearly $24 million, with the balance of the trust fund that pays out jobless benefits rising to more than $600 million.
The department said a decision to pump $382 million of federal COVID-19 relief money into the trust fund in 2020 and 2021 has kept it solvent, and will allow Maine to reduce the rate it charges employers to the lowest allowed under state law, saving businesses $23.7 million.
Gov. Janet Mills, fresh off her reelection victory, boasted that the decision to divert pandemic relief money to shore up the unemployment insurance fund has "saved Maine businesses millions of dollars on their taxes and prepared Maine workers to weather future economic challenges if they do occur."
While each employer pays a different amount based on their business operations, most are expected to pay about $236 per employee a year under the reduced rates, which on average would be a decrease of $32.40 from the previous fiscal year.
Unemployment taxes are assessed on the first $12,000 in wages for each employee during the calendar year, according to the labor department.
Roughly 48,000 employers in Maine pay into the trust fund based on the statutory tax rates, which the state sets annually.
The unemployment benefits in Maine are capped at 26 weeks, though most people only qualify for less. How much someone gets from unemployment depends on a number of factors, but the weekly benefit generally amounts to half of someone’s regular wages. The maximum weekly benefit is $511, according to state data.
The state distributed more than $3 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to more than 400,000 jobless workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most businesses were closed to prevent the spread of the virus.
In October, the state's jobless rate increased to 3.6% over the previous month after adding about 3,000 jobs, according to a labor department report
New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 662 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Nov. 12, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 114 fewer than the prior week.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week, totaled 3,099 in the week ending Nov. 5. That's 236 more than the previous week.