(The Center Square) – Maine businesses are asking state regulators to delay implementation of a new law requiring manufacturers to disclose the presence of PFAS chemicals in their products.
In a letter to Gov. Janet Mills, the Maine Chamber of Commerce and other groups asked the governor to "use her authority" to extend the reporting deadline by at least another year to give businesses more time to comply with the requirements of the new law.
"The impact of the reporting deadline contained within the bill will impact millions of products and thousands of companies who are based in Maine, do business in Maine, or sell products into the Maine market marketplace" they wrote.
The new law, scheduled to go into effect in January, bans the sale of products containing several PFAS compounds by 2030 and requires manufacturers who sell goods in the state to provide a list to the state of products that contain the toxic chemicals, which have been linked to cancer and other serious illnesses.
The groups, which include the Manufacturers Association of Maine and the Maine Farm Bureau, point out that the law went into effect last year and the state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet started rulemaking for the law.
They noted that delays in getting the information on products from "an already stressed marketplace" makes it "impossible" to meet the deadline to report.
"This could lead to a scenario where companies acting in good faith do report to their best ability, while other companies who are not aware of the requirements do not report," they wrote.
Likewise, the business group said companies are facing difficulties getting information from suppliers whose products are protected by intellectual property rights. They wrote that the state needs to address the issue of proprietary information as part of the rule-making process.
Earlier this month, the American Chemical Council along with manufacturers and other national trade groups sent a similar letter to Mills requesting a delay in implementation of the new law, citing the absence of rules.
"The delay in rulemaking makes it difficult for manufacturers and companies to come into compliance, with a reporting deadline in less than six months," they wrote.
Maine is among dozens of states seeking to eliminate PFAS in food packaging and other consumer products, in addition to setting limits on the level of contaminants in drinking water and soil.
Mills signed a bill last year extending the statute of limitations for private lawsuits involving PFAS contamination in soil and water systems and private drinking water wells to six years. The move is expected to increase the number of legal challenges against companies that caused the pollution.
The state has also banned aerial spraying of PFAS chemicals and is requiring the Department of Agriculture to conduct research on crops that can be safely grown on contaminated farms.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS – which have been used to make a range of consumer products from non-stick frying pans to firefighting foam – have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Research has found potential links between high levels of PFAS and illnesses, ranging from kidney cancer to high cholesterol and problems in pregnancies.