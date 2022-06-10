(The Center Square) – Maine is gearing up to spend $230 million to expand mental health services as a new report shows a majority of the gun deaths in 2020 were suicides.
The report by the state's Center for Disease Control and Department of Human Services showed there were 154 deaths by firearms in Maine – more than 86%, or 132, of which were determined to be suicides. Another 19 deaths were homicides and three were unintentional, according to the report.
Release of the data comes as the state prepares to make major investments in behavioral health services to help deal with a surge in mental health issues during the pandemic.
It also comes amid renewed calls for gun control following public outrage over the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says it plans to spend more than $230 million in state and federal funds over the next year to expand the mental health provider work force and improve access to "evidence-based" behavioral health services.
The plan calls for increasing access to suicide prevention and intervention services in health care, including behavioral health settings. It also seeks to improve suicide prevention efforts by working with private organizations and statewide surveillance of suicide deaths and attempts, to help identify trends and populations at increased risk.
"While mental health challenges were all-too common before the pandemic, COVID-19 has exacerbated these conditions for many people in Maine and across the nation," the state agency said in a statement.
Overall, suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death in Maine, with 234 deaths by suicide in 2020, according to the state CDC's report.
Of those suicides, 56% used a firearm, according to the agency, which said men more likely to die by suicide using a firearm than women.
Nationwide, gun suicides claim the lives of an estimated 24,000 people every year, according to nonprofit group Everytown for Gun Safety, which tracks gun deaths.
But Maine’s rate of suicide deaths using firearms is higher than the national average, according to data collected by the group.
In Maine, the rate of death from a gun suicide is 9.2 per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 6.9 per 100,000 people nationally.
Maine is still below the national average in terms of overall gun violence – with 10.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents – because the homicide rate is low, the group said.