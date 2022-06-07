(The Center Square) – Another $12.3 million is going into the state's apprenticeship programs to help alleviate a prolonged hiring crunch, Gov. Janet Mills says.
The program, which was created earlier this year through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, provides funding to businesses, labor unions, community-based organizations and industry groups to partner with the state to develop new apprenticeship programs or expand existing initiatives to prepare new workers for the labor force.
Mills said the boost in funding for the program will more than double the number of apprentices and "get more people – especially younger folks – into new, exciting fields that can provide a good paycheck and strengthen our economy."
"Apprenticeships are a win for our workers, our employers, and our economy, providing on-the-job training that results in a stable work force, good-paying jobs, and a stronger, more diverse economy," Mills said in a statement.
The grants will be awarded to 14 organizations including Associated General Contractors of Maine, Maine AFL-CIO, General Dynamics Iron Works in Bath as well as school districts, community colleges and other apprenticeship programs.
The funding will be used to create new apprenticeships in more than 50 occupations, including emergency medical technician, roofing, accounting and customer service, according to the Mills administration.
Laura Fortman, commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor, said the deetz apprenticeship programs have a proven track record and expanding them will benefit workers as well as employers in need of a pipeline of skilled workers.
"We aim to expand the number of high-quality pre- and registered apprenticeships in Maine’s work force and increase access for under-represented workers such as women, people of color, people with disabilities, and justice-involved individuals," she said.
Maine's Registered Apprenticeship Program has about 1,175 apprentices and 121 registered sponsors, representing 320 businesses, according to the Mills administration. With the additional funding, officials expect to double those numbers.
State labor officials say apprentices who have completed the program in the last two years have increased their wages by 40%, on average.
About 94% of apprentices land permanent jobs at the businesses where they worked as an apprentice, according to state labor data.
The expanded grant program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Maine received more than $4.5 billion from the ARPA law, including money for businesses, direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.