(The Center Square) – Auto manufacturers are required to provide software and diagnostic data to Maine repair shops and vehicle owners under a nearly decade-old settlement between industry groups.
But critics say the requirement doesn't include real-time vehicle data, called telematics, which uses wireless technology to transmit data about a vehicle to certified dealerships.
The Maine Right to Repair coalition argues that loophole is hurting small independent auto repair shops and forcing consumers to turn to auto dealerships for costly repairs. The group has filed paperwork with the Maine Secretary of State's office for a statewide referendum in 2023 to update state law to include wireless technology.
“Maine needs to pass a Right to Repair law because wireless technologies are removing the car owner’s right to get their vehicle repaired at their local, independent shop because the automaker would rather steer them toward their expensive dealer,” the group said in a statement. "Automakers are increasingly using technology to try to shut us out from repairing the newest models of cars and trucks."
Under the proposal, starting with model year 2002, manufacturers that sell cars in Maine must include a "standard access platform" that can be accessed by the owner, car dealerships as well as independent repair shops.
"Each manufacturer shall provide access to such diagnostic and repair information for purchase by owners and independent repair facilities on a daily, monthly and yearly subscription basis and upon fair and reasonable terms," the proposal reads. "All parts, tools, software and other components necessary to complete a full repair of the vehicle shall be included and provided to car owners and authorized independent repair shops."
If approved, auto dealerships would be required to provide information about vehicle telematics systems to buyers through a notice to be approved by the attorney general’s office.
Independent shop owners frame the issue as one of consumer protection, claiming automakers fleece the public by using wireless technology to divert repair business to dealerships.
Critics argue the move is unnecessary and could compromise privacy and security for vehicle owners whose diagnostic data would be shared with third parties.
To make the 2023 ballot, supporters would need to gather signatures from at least 10% of the state's registered voters. In 2022, that was 63,067 signatures, according to the secretary of state's office. The state Legislature could also approve the proposed changes.
Under the proposal, independent repair shops would be authorized to sue auto manufacturers if they are denied access to the mechanical data. Fines could run as high as $10,000 per violation, under the plan.
The proposal is likely to face a legal challenge from the auto manufacturing industry, which has in the past sued to block similar referendums in other states.
Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved a similar law in 2020 but a coalition of auto manufacturers filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the referendum. The outcome of that legal challenge is pending before a federal judge.