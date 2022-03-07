(The Center Square) – Proposals for land conservation projects aimed at preserving the Maine's farms, forests and working waterfronts are being solicited by the state.
The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is soliciting another round of grants from the $40 million Land for Maine's Future program, a decades-old initiative that was revived by lawmakers in the previous legislative session.
Pat Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources and chairman of the program's board of directors, said the initiative "is a critically important resource for the protection of our state's working farms, forests, and waterfront.
"These funding opportunities will help safeguard properties so vital to Maine's heritage industries, natural resources, and unspoiled wilderness."
Gov. Janet Mills' administration said it plans to leverage federal funding through The Great American Outdoors Act, a 2020 federal law that makes available tens of millions of dollars for state protection and conservation efforts.
Maine's land conservation program was created in 1987 after a citizen-led initiative authorized the state to take out a $35 million bond to begin making land purchases.
Since then, the Land for Maine's Future program has conserved more than 600,000 acres, according to the Mills administration.
The list of properties preserved under the program includes 41 working farms, 9,755 acres of farmland, and 26 commercial waterfront properties. The program has also protected more than 1,200 miles of rivers, lakes and ponds, 58 miles of coastline and 158 miles of former railroad corridors, many of which have been converted into recreational trails.
But the program had become nearly depleted under the administration of former Gov. Paul LePage, who frequently criticized the state's borrowing for land preservation.
LePage blocked funding the program, which he argued drove up the cost of land purchases and prevented lumber companies from harvesting preserved areas.
Lawmakers revived the initiative in the most recent legislative session and pumped $40 million into the program – the largest cash infusion in the history of the program.
In a statement, Mills said, "The Land for Maine's Future Program is back in business, and we are once again conserving our working lands and precious natural resources for the benefit of Maine people."