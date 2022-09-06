(The Center Square) – Maine is among 15 states that have missed a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deadline to submit a plan to clean up air pollution at national parks.
The EPA recently sent notices to the states – which included Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Virginia – advising them that they are not in compliance with the Regional Haze Rule which was amended in 2017, giving states until July 31, 2021 to complete their pollution reduction plans.
Under the EPA's "failure to submit" finding, those states now have another two years to submit a late plan to the federal agency for review. If they fail to do so, the EPA will set a haze reduction policy for them.
In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the action an "important step towards ensuring that these states meet their obligations under the Clean Air Act to restore visibility and protect public health."
The federal haze-reduction program calls for reducing air pollution in national parks and wilderness areas, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park and the Everglades.
Maine's nearly 50,000-acre Acadia National Park is among 156 sites covered by the federal program.
The target of the EPA's anti-pollution efforts are large industrial sources like coal plants, oil refineries and gas facilities that federal officials say contribute to haze at 90% of national parks and forests.
Environmental groups say air pollution is harming parks’ waters, wildlife and landscapes, and threatening the health of millions of visitors and vulnerable communities across the county.
They praised the EPA's stepped up pressure on states to finalize their haze-reduction plans.
"The air pollution that causes haze in our national parks originates from sources that are often in the middle of communities that have suffered from decades of environmental injustices," Holly Bender, senior director for energy campaigns at the Sierra Club, said in a statement.
In April, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in California seeking to compel the EPA to force states to finalize their pollution reduction plans.
The outcome of the legal challenge is still pending.