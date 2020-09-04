(The Center Square) – With COVID-19 prompting a rapid shift to remote work, many Maine employers say they plan to continue in that mode at least through the end of the year, a decision backed by many employees who say it benefits them in terms of health and contributes to greater productivity.
In a recent survey by Live and Work in Maine, a privately funded workforce development group, nearly 76 percent of the 450 respondents said their quality of life had improved after transitioning to remote work, the Portland Press Herald reported. And more than 90 percent reported that their job performance remained steady or improved while working remotely.
Roughly half of the respondents had been working in Maine offices before the pandemic caused them to change to remote work.
At Portland-based Wex Inc., employees are permitted to work remotely through the end of this year, Melanie Tinto, chief human resources officer, told the Herald. The corporation is still determining when and how they may be brought back into the office.
“Most of our employees would like some form of flexibility – one or two days in a different location,” Tinto said. “Some folks may want to work remote full time. We’re not making those decisions right now because of COVID.”
Most of the state’s public sector workers also are scheduled to continue working remotely. Although some in-person services have resumed at state facilities, a great many workers are still working from home and have been advised to continue that way, a spokeswoman for the state told the Herald.
A June survey of state employees found that only 5 percent of 7,150 state employees wanted to go back to the office on a full-time basis.
More than 70 percent of state employees responded that they wanted to work remotely or do a mix of working from home and the office.