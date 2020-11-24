(The Center Square) – Democrats held onto control of the Maine Legislature in the Nov. 3 elections, but a vocal Republican minority is pledging to push back on the Democratic-led agenda as another two-year session gets underway next week.
Senate Democrats, who will begin next session with a 22-13 majority, have reelected their current leaders, including Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.
In a statement posted on social media, Jackson called for unity after a hard-fought battle over control of the Senate.
"It’s time to put the partisan rancor and ugliness of the election behind us, heal old wounds and come together not as Democrats, Republicans and Independents but as members of the 130th Maine Legislature to rebuild our state," he said.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have chosen Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, as the next minority leader. Timberlake, a veteran lawmaker, is expected to be a fierce critic of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' spending proposals as Maine wrestles with a projected $1.4 billion shortfall caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
They also tapped another veteran lawmaker, Sen. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, to serve as assistant minority leader.
"This will undoubtedly be one of the most difficult sessions on record, but I am confident that through working together, we will accomplish great things for the people of Maine," Pouliot said in a statement on social media.
Democrats, who have an 80-67 edge in the House when the new Legislature is sworn in on Dec. 2, have given a nod to Assistant Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford for the speakership. Fecteau, 28, will be Maine's first openly gay House Speaker, if confirmed by the full chamber.
Fecteau said in a statement the Democratic House leadership "will not turn its back on families who seek a stable and affordable place to call home and a nutritious meal to eat, who will fight for low-wage workers, including those who’ve been on the front lines.”
The current speaker, Democrat Sara Gideon – who lost a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the recent election – is barred by term limits from seeking the top job again.
House Democrats picked Rep. Michelle Dunphy, D-Old Town, to replace outgoing Majority Leader Matt Moonen of Portland. They also tapped Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, to serve as Assistant Majority Leader.
On the other side of the aisle, House Republicans elected Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, to be Minority Leader and Rep. Joel Stetkis, R-Canaan, as assistant leader.
"Voters sent a strong message that they expect House Republicans to be included in decisions that affect their lives," Dillingham said in a statement. "Despite hundreds of millions in outside money pouring into Maine, our message was heard by voters."