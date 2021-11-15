(The Center Square) – A federal judge has declined to throw out a lawsuit against the federal government seeking tougher rules to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from collisions with ships.
The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Law Foundation and other environmental groups in 2012, seeks to force the National Marine Fishery Service (NMFS) to take aggressive steps to protect the right whale population by setting a speed limit for vessels to prevent collisions.
The groups filed a new petition to the court last year accusing the federal agency of dragging its feet on responding to their request for new whale protection rules.
The Biden administration had asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, but U.S. District Court judge Amit Mehta ruled on Wednesday that the federal agency "cannot ignore its obligation to fully and properly consider a petition for rulemaking."
"At this juncture, the fact NMFS hasn’t already addressed deaths due to vessel collisions is beyond incomprehensible," said Erica Fuller, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation. "We hope this will force the agency to take emergency action rather than wait until next spring to start a new rule-making process."
The legal challenge is one of a number seeking to protect endangered right whales. In 2018, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups filed a lawsuit arguing that fisheries managers are violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing lobstermen to use vertical lines that have been known to cause entanglements.
Gov. Janet Mills has sided with the state's fishing industry in that lawsuit and has hired a private law firm to intervene on behalf of the state's commercial fishermen.
Mills argues that a court decision in the plaintiff’s favor could close Maine’s lobster fishery altogether, which she recently called "a completely unacceptable outcome" that would be "devastating" to coastal communities and the state's economy.
Maine has also joined a lawsuit filed by the Lobstermen's Association seeking to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to lobstering from October through January.
The regulations, finalized in August, will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals.
In the lawsuit, the association argues the new whale protection regulations will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
The legal challenge also points to federal data showing the state's fishing fleet hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in 17 years.
Last month, a federal judge blocked the new rules from going into effect while the legal challenge plays out in court.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.
Environmental activists have been pressuring fisheries managers for years to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles and set speed restrictions and other rules for vessels to help reduce collisions.
“Right whale moms stay near the surface by the sides of their little ones who are not yet able to take long dives, putting both mom and baby at risk of being struck,” said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s North American office. “Just like slowing down in a school zone, speed zones on the water gives boaters and the whales a chance to react and move out of harm’s way.”