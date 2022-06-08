(The Center Square) – A class-action lawsuit against Maine over the lack of public defenders will be proceeding to trial after a state Superior Court judge refused to grant the state's motion to toss the case out.
The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine on behalf of several criminal defendants, alleges that Maine is violating the state and federal constitutions "by failing to provide adequate funding to the public defender program or set and enforce standards for attorneys who participate in the program and monitor their work, as required.
The complaint alleges that Maine has "failed in its constitutional and statutory obligation to supervise, administer and fund a system that provides effective representation to indigent defendants throughout the entire criminal legal process."
The state attorney general's office had argued that the case should be dismissed, but Judge Michaela Murphy disagreed and ordered the case to proceed to trial.
In her ruling, Murphy pointed out that adequate funding for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services isn't the only issue in the case, and suggested that the court could order the state to take corrective action if it's determined there's a violation of the constitution.
"The Court agrees with plaintiffs that their requests for declaratory and injunctive relief leave ample room for the court to issue an order that accords with the commission’s role in the statutory scheme," she wrote.
Maine is the only state with no court-appointed lawyers for criminal defendants who can't afford representation, a right that is guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment.
The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, created in 2009, provides access to about 280 private practice lawyers who accept court-appointed criminal cases.
But critics say the agency is chronically underfunded and a recent watchdog investigation revealed that major felony cases have been assigned to private attorneys who didn't meet the state's minimum practice standards.
In 2020, the commission spent more than $16.5 million to hire private attorneys through the program, according to the state attorney general's office.
Zachary Heiden, chief counsel at the ACLU of Maine, said the litigants are "thrilled" that the legal challenge is now moving forward.
"Maine is not meeting its duty under the Constitution to provide low-income people accused of crimes with access to quality legal representation," he said in a statement. "We are prepared to show this in court, and hold Maine accountable to its constitutional obligations."