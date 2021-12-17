(The Center Square) – A state Superior Court judge has declined to block a voter approved referendum opposing a 145-mile hydropower transmission line through Maine while a lawsuit filed by backers of the $1 billion project plays out in court.
The New England Clean Energy Connect project, which is overseen by Central Maine Power Co. seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. Much of the electricity would be sent to neighboring Massachusetts.
The companies put the project on hold amid a legal challenge over the results of a Nov. 2 referendum opposing the transmission line and a review of the project's lease by state environmental officials. But backers of the project had also asked Judge Michael Duddy to block the referendum from going into effect on Sunday.
On Thursday, Duddy issued a ruling allowing the initiative to become law during the legal challenge, saying it "will not cause plaintiffs irreparable injury."
"The public interest in participatory democracy is paramount and would be adversely affected by blocking the Initiative," Duddy wrote in the 55-page ruling.
Duddy noted that the companies have "legitimate counter arguments" and that delays in construction would likely cause them "economic harm." But he added that that doesn't "outweigh the harm to voter confidence and participatory democracy" from blocking the new law before the case is decided.
He suggested the legal challenge would ultimately be decided by Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court.
Avangrid, the company backing the project, said it was "disappointed" by the court’s decision but is "confident that the full legal process will ultimately conclude that question one is unconstitutional."
"As one of the region’s most important clean energy projects, the NECEC will benefit Maine and all New Englanders by reducing the region’s dependence on fossil fuels which will result in cleaner air, lower energy prices and improved reliability," the company said in a statement.
The statement pointed out that ISO New England, the regional power grid operator, has called for greater fuel diversity and baseload generation, citing the benefits of NECEC project.
"The facts are clear: the NECEC project is good for Maine and for the region and will help address the energy, economic and climate issues we face," the company stated. "That is why we remain committed to this project and its many benefits and look forward to restarting construction as soon as we are able.”
In the Nov. 2 elections, Maine voters approved Question 1, which bans construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requires a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure was approved by 59%, according to preliminary results.
Avangrid, CMP’s corporate parent, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing that it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that was approved.
The legal challenge also seeks an injunction to block enforcement of the new law and allow construction to proceed while the case is being considered.
Backers of the project say it will create jobs, help green the regional power grid, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.