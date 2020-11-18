(The Center Square) – As the COVID-19 economic downturn stretches into its 10th month, concerns persist about Maine’s legacy logging industry and lack of financial resources to help it get to the other side of the pandemic.
“It’s a day by day situation, most contractors have seen 30 to 40% reduction in ability to sell to our existing markets,” Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, told The Center Square.
With demand down, loggers have tried to put their equipment and trucks to use in other ways.
“They are looking into other businesses ... earthwork, construction, trucking other material, essentially trying to look for anything that is forest-related that they might have experience with that might be able to bridge that gap,” Doran said.
The forest products industry has been sustaining Maine long before it even became a state 200 years ago, Doran noted. The most recent economic impact data available shows logging produced a roughly $620 million annual contribution to Maine’s economy.
“Certainly, it’s the fabric of rural Maine,” said Doran, “Communities have been developed, created and flourished because of logging, and lots of rural communities still rely upon it. If the logging community really starts to erode, once they leave, they leave; if they are forced to leave, they’re not coming back.”
The domino effect would impact forest health, forest fires, and the recreation economy.
In the short term, loggers have been working on getting financial relief included in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.
While the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has provided some relief to struggling businesses, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and other lawmakers also put forth the Loggers Relief bill in July, which would provide additional funding through a new U.S. Department of Agriculture initiative.
“Long term, in addition to a [coronavirus] vaccine, what we need more than anything – we need consistent marketplaces,” said Doran.
The pandemic has reduced demand for paper from schools and businesses, for packaging materials used by restaurants, and shipments to overseas markets.
“The key takeaway is loggers are farmers, too,” said Doran.
“They are harvesting a crop. The farmers have really received great treatment from the federal government, and we produce a crop – the fiber and backbone of rural Maine – and at the end of the day we want the same respect that farmers and fishermen have received for years and are absolutely receiving in 2020," said Doran.