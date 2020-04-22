(The Center Square) – With the coronavirus pandemic making schools switch to remote learning, it has emphasized serious internet access issues in many areas of Maine.
“The challenge for Maine and many states is we have lots of kids, families and elders who either don’t have an adequate connection or no connection at all,” Peggy Schaffer, executive director of the ConnectMaine Authority, a division of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, told The Center Square.
"We’re trying to figure out how we can connect students to learning at their home, and at the same time keep an eye on how to expand our broadband capacity to serve the most people,” Schaffer said.
She estimates that 85,000 Maine homes either lack or have unreliable internet access.
“Everybody wants to get a connection right now, but it doesn’t work that way,” Schaffer said. “You can’t build it in three months.”
The Maine Department of Education has said it is likely students will be in remote learning for the rest of the school year. Among the possible solutions for students and families, Schaffer recommended looking at providers like Spectrum and Comcast to see what options may be available for new customers.
Some providers have been trying to expand their networks, Schaffer added, but exactly where it happens is proprietary and won’t automatically serve all parts of the state.
Families also can reach out to their local districts to see if tablets, other devices or mobile hot spots are available.
Additionally, many schools and libraries have been promoting “Study from Car,” initiatives where users can connect to a facility’s Wi-Fi network from the parking lot.
“There is potential for getting at least some form of connection from a school or library,” Schaffer said.
In July, Maine voters will be asked to decide on a $15 million bond issue to expand high-speed internet infrastructure.
“This didn’t just come up in the middle of this crisis, it’s an ongoing goal that we have to work really hard to achieve,” Schaffer said.