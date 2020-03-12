(The Center Square) – The Maine Secretary of State’s Office has announced there are enough valid signatures on petitions that seek to stop a proposed power transmission line through western Maine.
Last month, supporters of the citizens' initiative, "To Reject the New England Clean Energy Connect [NECEC] Transmission Project,” submitted 82,449 signatures on 15,785 petitions, according to a news release from the office of Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.
The Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions determined 69,714 signatures were from registered Maine voters and therefore valid, more than the 63,067 signatures required.
The signers want to stop a $1 billion power line project by Central Maine Power (CMP) that would bring hydropower from Canada to Massachusetts.
As the signature gathering process began last fall, Sandi Howard, the director of the “Say No to NECEC” group, told The Center Square they were aiming for close to 80,000 signatures.
“This is the largest grassroots effort we’ve seen in the last 10 years in Maine,” Howard said. “It represents people from every geographical area, every political affiliation, it’s remarkable.”
Supporters and opponents disagree on whether the project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“The NCRM [Natural Resources Council of Maine] opposes the CMP corridor because it is a bad deal for Maine. The line would permanently damage undeveloped forest and wildlife habitat, stifle Maine’s own renewable energy industry, and jeopardize the creation of clean energy jobs. The corridor won’t reduce global greenhouse gas emissions or create sustainable jobs for Maine people,” according to a statement on the NCRM website.
The project has the support of Gov. Janet Mills and some state agencies, which is why opponents want to let voters decide, Howard said.
With the signatures validated, the Legislature will now consider the initiative. If it isn't changed there, the initiative will go before voters as a ballot question Nov. 3.