(The Center Square) – Sanford, Maine, will get a downtown facelift through a federal grant, one made possible by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan passed nearly a year ago and saluted by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.
In Sanford, five streets are impacted with replacement or construction, plus sidewalks, crosswalks, underground utility ducts, streetlights, parking spaces, drainage areas, a multi-use path, and a park and ride facility connecting to the Navy base. The $25 million initiative is funded through RAISE, an acronym for the grant program Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.
RAISE was created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants; Biden’s infrastructure legislation helped make $1.5 billion available this year. Maine's Collins is ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, and was one of 10 lawmakers authoring the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
In addition to Sanford, Bangor was awarded funds for a $24.6 million project to replace a 50-year-old portion of Hogan Road that passes over Interstate 95.
When the November 2021 legislation was signed, the Congressional Budget Office estimated deficit spending around $256 billion over the next decade. Critics of the bill said severe supply chain issues, chronic workforce shortages, and skyrocketing inflationary costs would make the funds difficult to invest.
Collins, in a release, said, “The investment in Sanford is exciting and will be transformative. It will help revitalize the downtown and improve the quality of life for the city’s residents, attract more visitors, and support small businesses. The Hogan Road overpass and interchange project in Bangor will significantly enhance safety for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians as well as help to alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection.”