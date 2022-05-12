(The Center Square) – The fate of a 145-mile hydropower transmission line is now in the hands of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court, which heard arguments this week from supporters and opponents of the now-stalled clean energy project.
The $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project, overseen by Central Maine Power Co., seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams. Most of the power would be sent to neighboring Massachusetts along the proposed transmission corridor.
Justices are considering a legal challenge from the consortium of companies backing the project, who argue that a referendum approved by voters in the November elections rejecting the plan was unconstitutional because the project had already received state and federal permits to move ahead.
John Armando, an attorney for the NECEC project, told justices during oral arguments on Tuesday that "the credibility of the state of Maine is at stake in this case."
"Is Maine a place where a project the state has already declared to be lawful, beneficial and indeed essential economic development to combat the existential threat of climate change is subject to retroactive legislative confiscation?" he said. "Or will Maine continue to honor its long-standing tradition of constitutionally protected vest rights?"
Armando said vested rights were granted by several permits issued by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Public Utilities Commission and Army Corps of Engineers. He urged justices to declare the referendum unconstitutional.
But attorney James Kilbreth, who represents the opposition group No to NECEC, argued that the vested rights clause doesn't apply because the permit issued by the state for the project violated a requirement that projects substantially altering public lands must go before the Legislature by a two-thirds vote.
"Nobody can have a vested right in a lease of public lands that trumps the legislative power," Kilbreth told justices.
Backers of the project say it will create jobs, help green the regional power grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
Both sides have waged a costly and bitter fight over the project, seeking to sway public opinion over whether it will benefit or negatively impact the state and its ratepayers.
In the Nov. 2 elections, Maine voters approved Question 1, which bans construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requires a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure was approved by 59%, according to preliminary results.
Avangrid, CMP’s corporate parent, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing that it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that was approved.
The high court is also considering an order by the state Bureau of Parks and Lands suspending a 2020 lease the agency signed with the energy companies to build a section of the transmission line on 33 acres of state-owned land. The companies have asked justices to renew the lease for a section of the land.
Last year, a state Superior Court judge vacated the lease, saying there was no evidence that the state conducted a review of the project to determine if it would substantially alter state lands.
During Tuesday's hearing, justices peppered attorneys for both sides of the issue with technical questions about the lease and whether the referendum violated the vested rights clause by retroactively rejecting the project. Collectively, the court didn't tip his hand on which way it was leaning in the case.
"Obviously there's a great deal of interest in this case," Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill noted at the end of Tuesday's hearing. "I don't think this courtroom has been this full, certainly as long as I've been here, and as usual we will take this matter under advisement and issue a ruling as soon as possible."