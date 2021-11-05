(The Center Square) – Backers of a $1 billion hydropower project are suing to overturn the results of Tuesday's statewide referendum in which a majority of voters rejected the plan to run a 135-mile transmission line through the state.
On Tuesday, Maine voters approved Question 1, which bans construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requires a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure was approved by 59%, according to preliminary results.
The ballot question was specifically aimed at the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project, which is overseen by Central Maine Power Co. and seeks to import up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Hydro-Québec’s dams.
Most of the power would be sent to Massachusetts along the transmission corridor, which was previously approved by state and federal agencies.
On Wednesday, CMP’s corporate parent, Avangrid, filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing that it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that had already received approval.
The legal challenge also seeks an injunction to block enforcement of the new law and allow construction to proceed while the case is being considered.
"This referendum effectively tears up valid contracts, ignores the judicial and executive branches and goes back in time to retroactively change the rules to stop a project just because it threatens the financial interests of fossil fuel generators," Thorn Dickinson, NECEC's president and CEO, said in a statement.
A similar referendum was knocked off the ballot last year by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, but opponents of the hydropower line reworded the question to pass legal muster and gathered 80,000 signatures to put it on the ballot Tuesday.
In August, a state Superior Court judge ruled that the state Bureau of Parks and Lands had no legal authority to sign the 2020 lease with the energy companies to build a section of the transmission line along 33-acres of state-owned land.
Backers of the project say it will create jobs, help green the regional power grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change.
Opponents say the project would carve through scenic swaths of forest in the North Maine Woods and lead to a loss of jobs and recreational tourism.
Both sides have waged a costly and bitter public relations war for several years over the details of the project, and whether it will negatively impact the state and its ratepayers.
Nearly $100 million has been poured by campaigns on either side of the issue into the efforts to sway voters, making it the most expensive ballot question in Maine’s history.