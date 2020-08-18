(The Center Square) – The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Internal Revenue Service to grant an extension to projects under development using historic preservation tax credits, a move that has pleased advocates in Maine.
The deadline to meet project benchmarks has been extended to March 31, 2021, Maine Biz reported.
Preservation advocates also are calling on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to work toward inclusion of historic preservation provisions in the next stimulus package tied to coronavirus relief.
Collins was a signatory to a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that requested the IRS extension, Maine Biz reported.
The Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives program is designed to bring private sector investment to the rehabilitation of historic structures, according to the National Park Service (NPS).
The NPS and the IRS manage the program in conjunction with State Historic Preservation Offices.
Since 1976, the program has helped leverage more than $102 billion in private investment to conserve 45,383 historic properties and led to job creation and community revitalization.
Through the program, a 20 percent income tax credit is available for the rehabilitation of historic, income-producing buildings that have been designated “certified historic structures” by the Secretary of the Interior and the NPS.
Historic preservation officers in Maine and other states, along with the NPS, go over the work plan in order to ensure that it is in compliance with the Secretary’s Standards for Rehabilitation, and the IRS determines what expenses qualify for the tax credit. Residential properties that are owner-occupied do not qualify for the federal rehabilitation tax credit.
Greg Paxton, executive director of Maine Preservation, noted that the extensions to the tax credit, "will greatly aid our communities’ recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, as the 2008 state credit did during and after the Great Recession,” Maine Biz reported.
A report detailing how the tax credit has helped the economy in Maine is scheduled for release in the next few months, Paxton said.