(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills has lifted a curfew on Maine businesses as the state's COVID-19 data begins to show improvement following a holiday surge.
The restrictions, which first took effect ahead of Thanksgiving, required bars, restaurants, movie theaters, performing arts venues and casinos and other indoor and outdoor entertainment venues to shut down by 9 p.m. Businesses were still allowed to offer curbside pickup and delivery services.
Mills cited the declining COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations for lifting the restrictions, which had already been extended once.
"We are beginning to round the corner on the post-holiday surge of COVID-19," she said in a statement. "With these improved public health metrics, and with the holidays behind us, it is appropriate to remove the early closing time requirement."
Still, the governor cautioned that "the pandemic is far from over" and urged Mainers to take precautions.
On Sunday, Maine reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths for the first time in weeks. The state's seven-day test positivity rate was 3.5%, down from 5.89% a month ago.
To date, the state has reported nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases and 595 deaths.
"As we continue to get shots into as many peoples’ arms as quickly and efficiently as possible, it is crucial that Maine people continue to wear masks, watch their distance, and avoid gatherings whenever possible," Mills said. "Doing these basic things will help us put a lid on this virus and get back to normal faster."
Republican lawmakers and pro-business groups argued the curfew and other restrictions, arguing that it unfairly punished small businesses for rising COVID-19 rates and was slowing the state's overall economic recovery.
Mills has been offering grants to small businesses affected by government closures and restrictions aimed at preventing further spread of the virus. To date, the Mills administration has provided more than $235 million to 5,294 businesses and nonprofits.