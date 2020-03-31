(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued a new executive order Tuesday restricting nonessential travel and closing the state’s public schools until May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are no ordinary times,” Mills said. “Nothing feels right about doing this, nothing feels normal about doing this.”
Essential businesses such as grocery stores have to have a limit on the number of customers allowed inside at once, have to have separate operating hours for people over 60 and disinfect every cart and basket between uses. The number of people allowed in stores is determined by the size of the store. Large stores like Walmart will only be allowed to have 100 people in the store at one time and must have protective shields between clerks and customers “as soon as practicable,” the order reads.
Stores must also keep six feet between customers waiting in line. Retailers caught violating the order will face restrictions or possible closure until any issues are addressed.
Other requirements of the order include:
• Use of public transportation is prohibited unless traveling to an essential job. People cannot have anyone in their vehicle who is not a member of their immediate household or someone they are driving to an essential activity
• Outdoor exercise is allowed as long as residents are following social distancing guidelines.
• Anyone cited for violating the order could be jailed for up to six months and fined $1,000.
Mills called her order the “Stay Healthy at Home” directive. It takes effect at 12:01 a.m. April 2 and will remain in effect until at least April 30.
“I implore you, look to yourself, your family, your friends, your loved ones, your neighbors on the front lines, first responders and health care workers fighting the virus, those who can’t stay home; the children who live around the corner, the farmer who grows your food, the grocer and the pharmacist who sell you goods, the teachers who are missing their kids; the fisherman, the sailor, the truck driver, the janitor, the waitress at your favorite diner; these are the people you are protecting by staying home,” Mills said.
Mills said several areas were still being addressed. A statewide election is scheduled for June 9 and the possibility that the coronavirus emergency will not be over is a “real concern.”
Another concern is the state’s homeless population. The issue is being addressed by state health officials and is a priority, Mills said.
People should not “travel period” but there are concerns that people will go to Maine in an attempt to “flee the virus.” That issue will be addressed at a later time, Mills said.
So far, 303 Maine residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 28 from the day before, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Five Mainers have died from the disease and 68 have recovered.