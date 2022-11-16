(The Center Square) – Democratic Rep. Jared Golden edged out former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin on Wednesday in a ranked choice runoff for Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race.
The preliminary results, which come more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, showed Golden with 53% of the vote to Poliquin's 46.9%, according to the tally by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' office.
Because neither of the two candidates cleared the 50% majority required to win the seat in last Tuesday's midterms, the race went to a ranked choice runoff where the second choice candidate for third-place Independent candidate, Tiffany Bond were redistributed to Golden or Poliquin.
During the runoff, Golden picked up 12,062 additional votes from Bond and write-in candidates, while Poliquin picked up 4,882 additional votes.
The process, which got underway on Tuesday, was initially delayed by a technical issue involving faulty memory sticks that contained scans of voters’ ballots.
The Secretary of State's office, which oversaw the runoff, broadcasted the retabulation of votes live on Facebook with reporters and representatives from both campaigns present.
Golden, a former Marine veteran, narrowly beat Poliquin in 2018 in a race that was ultimately decided by ranked choice voting more than a week after the election.
Ahead of the runoff, Golden was leading Poliquin by 48% to 42%, which the incumbent's campaign argued made his victory inevitable.
His victory retains another seat for Democrats in the House of Representatives, where Republicans on Wednesday were only one seat away from winning a majority.
Poliquin, who represented the 2nd Congressional District from 2015-19, defeated fellow Republican Liz Caruso in the state primary to clinch the GOP's nomination.
On the campaign trail, the former congressman focused on record high inflation and the economy, and criticized Golden over his support for Biden’s economic policies.
This is the second time a congressional race between Golden and Poliquin has been decided by rank choice voting, which was approved by voters in 2016.
In 2018, Poliquin filed a legal challenge after he narrowly lost a ranked choice runoff against Golden, which was eventually tossed out by courts.
The Maine Republican Party sued to try to stop the state from using ranked choice in the 2020 presidential election. It was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2nd District, one of Maine’s two congressional seats, is considered competitive and is being closely watched by political observers as Republicans push to retake the House of Representatives in the midterms.
Former Republican President Donald Trump carried the 2nd District handily in the 2020 elections, peeling off one the state's four electoral votes.
Both candidates benefitted from outside spending by national Republican and Democratic groups with control of Congress in the balance.