(The Center Square) – A group representing the fishing industry has written to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker asking for a six-month pause in planning Gulf of Maine (GOM) offshore wind development amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter from the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA) seeks to ensure that fishermen have a say in the early stages of any proposed projects, RODA executive director Annie Hawkins told The Center Square.
“The idea behind the letter was the Gulf of Maine is at the beginning of planning for offshore wind. Given how important it is to fishermen’s work routes and interactive site mapping, it has to be done when everyone can be at the table,” Hawkins said. “And right now, the fishing industry is dealing with their own things brought on by the pandemic.”
Hawkins said in other regions of offshore wind development, fishermen haven’t had enough of a voice in the planning process because work commitments often preclude them from being at meetings.
“What we’re seeing in other regions, fishing interests are brought in late in the game,” Hawkins said.
“In the Gulf of Maine, there needs to be a delay to do it right and not displace fishermen any more than can be avoided.”
The inaugural meeting of the tri-state BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) Gulf of Maine Offshore Wind Task Force was held in December.
Besides the six-month planning pause, RODA’s letter asks for:
• A ”fisheries-driven GOM regional working group” to allow the industry full participation in the process.
• A resolution from BOEM to not accept unsolicited bids from developers that circumvent input from fishing communities.
• More “transparency in offshore wind procurement goals and their context within an overall energy strategy.”
It’s crucial to give fishermen a voice in projects that will impact high-value fishing ground, Hawkins said.
“In offshore wind, there’s no formal role carved out for fishermen,” Hawkins said. “We feel the better way to do that – to really do that to be very effective – it needs to be very, very collaborative from day one,” she added.