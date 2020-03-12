(The Center Square) - Maine appears to have joined the list of states where the coronavirus has been discovered.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday afternoon that a positive test indicates that a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County has been infected with the virus.
Nationally, concern over the coronavirus, which originated in China late last year, is roiling financial markets and causing widespread cancellations of sporting and cultural events.
A news release from Mills’ office indicated that the Androscoggin County woman was quarantined at home while health officials worked to determine how she had been exposed.
“The Maine CDC has been preparing for this eventuality since the end of last year,” Mills said. “With one presumptive positive case, Maine has a unique window of opportunity to delay an outbreak, like those we see in other states, and to minimize our exposure.”
The test result is to be sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Mills also announced a series of new steps her administration is taking to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading quickly in the state. The governor announced an “insurance emergency,” which allows the superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance to require that health insurers cover the cost of coronavirus testing.
State employees have also been directed not to take any nonessential travel out of state for work, and the Maine CDC advised that events that would attract more than 250 people consider postponement.
“Reducing the interaction of large groups of people now can delay an outbreak as well as substantially reduce its spread,” the news release from the governor’s office said. “Doing so will also reduce the strain on our health care system so that it can respond effectively to people diagnosed with the virus as well as other patients.”
Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, sought to reassure Mainers that there was no evidence yet that the virus was a serious presence in the state
“As we work to ensure the best care for this individual, we are not seeing widespread community transmission in Maine,” Shah said. “The recommendation we make today is designed to limit the potential spread of the virus here.”
On Wednesday, Mills announced that the federal CDC had allocated about $4.5 million for coronavirus testing in Maine. The latest information from the governor’s office Thursday stated that more test results were pending.