(The Center Square) – New federal rules aimed at reducing risks to critically endangered North Atlantic right whales will make a nearly 1,000 mile section of the Maine coastline off limits to lobstermen several months of the year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new regulations, which were finalized on Tuesday, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering from October through January.
The plan will allow buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and more costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th Century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 360. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.
Meanwhile, environmental activists have been pressuring fisheries managers to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles.
Many commercial fishermen say the new whale protection regulations will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
Federal regulators estimated the closure will affect about 120 commercial fishing vessels, costing lobstermen between 5% and 10% of their annual revenue annually.
Meanwhile, the gear conversions required as part of the new regulations will cost an estimated $6 million and $13 million a year.
Last week, Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and other members of the state's congressional delegation wrote to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urging her not to include a seasonally restricted area in the new whale protection rules, which they called "deeply troubling due to its lack of strong scientific basis."
"An absolute closed area would be very costly, if not prohibitive, to the business models of numerous fishermen and, in many respects, would seemingly not provide much additional risk reduction to whales," the lawmakers wrote. "We strongly believe that fishermen should not lose access to fishing grounds unless whales are present."
In a February letter to NOAA, Gov. Janet Mills has expressed "grave concerns" with the new ropeless gear requirements being imposed on lobstermen.
“If this comes to pass, it is not only fishermen and their crew who will be impacted by a significant change in the operations of the fishery," she wrote. "Gear suppliers, trap builders, rope manufacturers – all these businesses face a deeply uncertain future as a result of the proposed 98% risk reduction over the coming decade."