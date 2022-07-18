(The Center Square) – The federal government has approved Maine’s request for a waiver to merge its individual and group business health plans to help reduce rising premium costs.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday that it has approved Maine’s "first-in-the nation" plan to improve health insurance for small businesses by merging the two insurance markets into a single pool beginning next year.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills praised the Biden administration for approving the waiver and said the merger plan "will stabilize the health insurance market and hold down health insurance costs for small businesses."
"Small businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy, providing jobs and crucial benefits like health insurance to tens of thousands of Maine people," Mills said in a statement. "Ensuring that health insurance remains affordable is critical, not only for the health of small businesses but for the health of their employees as well."
Under the plan, Maine will merge its individual and small group health markets into a single, pooled market, beginning in 2023. The Mills administration said the merger will "stabilize the market" and allow federal funding through the Maine Guaranteed Access Reinsurance Association to be extended to the small group market.
Reinsurance provides a "direct benefit" to consumers by paying a portion of provider claims that would otherwise be paid by consumers through higher premiums, state officials said.
The Mills administration said while health premiums are expected to increase next year, the federal waiver and state's merger plan will keep those costs down for consumers.
State officials cited the example of a 40-year-old with an individual health plan whose monthly premium would increase by $64.35 with the waiver. Without the waiver, that individual would have paid $99.31 more a month, they said.
Meanwhile, a 40-year old with a small group plan who would have paid $44.02 more each month would only see an increase of $15.92 a month with the waiver, officials said.
"Federal approval of Maine’s innovative plan to improve health coverage is good news for Maine consumers and small businesses," said Ann Woloson, executive director of the nonprofit Consumers for Affordable Health Care. "It will make it easier and more affordable for Maine people to get the health coverage they need by holding down costs using tools already shown to work in our state."