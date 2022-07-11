(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ruled that fisheries regulators are violating the law by failing to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from potentially deadly entanglements in fishing gear.
The ruling, issued Friday by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, sides with the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups that originally filed the lawsuit in 2018 arguing that federal National Marine Fishery Service is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing lobstermen to use vertical lines that have been known to cause entanglements.
In the 43-page ruling, Boasberg wrote the court will be holding additional briefings to discuss a remedy for the plaintiffs' claims, but declined to shut down the lobster fishery entirely.
"The court’s findings at this juncture do not dictate that it must immediately shutter the American lobster fishery," he wrote. "Indeed, it is cognizant of what a weighty blow that would inflict."
Jane Davenport, a senior attorney at Defenders of Wildlife, welcomed the court's ruling, saying it will "put both the species and the fishery on a path toward sustainability and co-existence."
"The court’s decision recognizes what NOAA Fisheries has ignored for decades – that Congress clearly intended to protect right whales from the lobster gear entanglements that are driving the species toward extinction just as surely as whaling nearly did," she said.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.
When right whales become entangled in fishing gear, they can drown or die over an extended period from injuries, infections, or starvation, environmentalists say.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills sided with the state's fishing industry in the lawsuit and even hired a private law firm to intervene on behalf of the state's commercial fishermen.
Mills argued that a court decision in the plaintiff’s favor could close Maine’s lobster fishery altogether, which she recently called "a completely unacceptable outcome" that would be "devastating" to coastal communities and the state's economy.
Maine has also joined a lawsuit filed by Lobstermen's Association seeking to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and set a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to lobstering from October through January.
The regulations, which went into effect in May, will require buoyless or "ropeless" fishing gear – a new technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals.
In the lawsuit, the association argues the new whale protection regulations will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
The group also points to federal data showing that Maine's fishing fleet hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in 17 years.