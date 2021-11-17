(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has reinstated a seasonal lobstering closure off the coast of Maine that's aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales.
In September, the Maine Lobstermen's Association filed a lawsuit seeking to block new regulations that it argues will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
A U.S. District Court judge in October blocked the new rules from going into effect while the legal challenge plays out in court, saying the plaintiffs have a "strong enough likelihood of success" over claims related to the seasonal closure.
But Tuesday's ruling by the First Circuit Court of Appeals granted the National Marine Fisheries Service an emergency motion to reinstate the prohibition on lobster fishing with buoy lines in an area 30 miles off the coast from October to January.
Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, praised the court's ruling which she says "recognizes that entanglements pose an existential threat to right whales and that federal officials followed the science in implementing this important conservation measure.
"But the agency needs to do more to protect this incredibly vulnerable species from extinction," she said in a statement.
Gov. Janet Mills called the appeals court ruling “deeply disappointing” and vowed to continue to defend the state’s lobster industry.
“This sudden closure will cause significant economic hardship for Maine’s lobster industry, will cost hundreds of fishermen millions of dollars, and will have a profound impact on businesses that rely on landings during the lucrative late fall and winter months,” she said in a statement.
The new regulations, which were rolled out earlier this year, will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and will set a 950 square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
They will require buoyless or “ropeless” fishing gear – a new and costly technology that brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals – in some locations.
In legal arguments, the Lobstermen's Association pointed to federal data showing that Maine's lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a North Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years. Of 34 right whale deaths since 2017, only 12 have been in U.S. waters, the group noted.
"Unfortunately, these punishing measures will provide no appreciable benefit for North Atlantic right whale while at the same time decimating the Maine lobster fishery," lawyers for the association wrote in the 32-page complaint.
The association announced earlier this week that it has created a new $10 million fund to help pay legal expenses to fight the proposed restrictions, which the group said would be devastating to the state's billion-dollar lobstering industry.
The lawsuit is the latest in a flurry of legal activity surrounding the new regulations, which are set to take effect in March 2022.
Mills has sided with the state's fishing industry in opposing a lawsuit seeking tougher regulations and hired a private law firm to intervene on behalf of lobsterman.
North Atlantic right whales, which were driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Scientists say the population of right whales has dwindled to about 336 in 2020 – an 8% decline over the previous year. The species has also been hindered by poor reproduction and several years of high mortality, research has shown.