(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ruled that Maine's practice of "purging" voters from minor political parties that struggle with low enrollment is unconstitutional.
In a Nov. 17 ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker struck down two state laws governing ballot access for minor political parties. He said the automatic purging of minor party voters from the state’s central voter registration system puts minor parties and their candidates at a disadvantage.
"The purge inflicts serious and unnecessary damage on a minor party struggling to qualify for ballot access in Maine," Walker wrote in the ruling. "Aspiring political parties and their adherents ought not have their ballot access be conditioned on the statutory equivalent of pushing rope uphill."
Walker rejected Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' arguments that the un-enrollment of minor party voters is necessary to ensure that a party can't automatically re-qualify without meeting the state's minimum threshold for party participation in state elections.
The lawsuit was filed by the Libertarian Party of Maine following the 2018 elections when it was stripped of its qualified party status after its candidates failed to get enough votes.
Maine law requires political parties to enroll at least 5,000 registered voters to be recognized as a major party and list its candidates on next year's ballot.
To preserve its "qualified" designation a party must enroll twice that amount – or 10,000 voters – and get at least 5% of the vote in a statewide or presidential race.
If a party doesn't meet those thresholds, state law requires voters who have registered with the party to be automatically unenrolled.
The Libertarian Party has gained and lost its major party status at least twice since 2015, according to the secretary of state's office.
Only about 60 Libertarians were enrolled in the party as of last year, according to state elections data.
Following the court's ruling, the Maine Libertarian Party called on Bellows to re-register more than 6,000 libertarians that were previously purged from the voter rolls.
"How can we have justice when judges keep ruling in our favor, but the state doesn't fix the issue?" the party posted on social media. "Our justice system fails when a plaintiff wins a suit but nothing changes."