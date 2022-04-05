(The Center Square) – Maine is getting a windfall of federal money for state programs to help low income families improve energy efficiency and lower their utility bills.
The state is getting more than $31 million through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program, the agency's largest residential retrofit program. Congress recently pumped another $18 billion into the federal program through the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act signed by President Joe Biden last year.
Members of the state's personal delegation who pushed for the federal funding said it will help buoy low-income residents who are struggling with skyrocketing energy bills.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the program is "a proven, cost-effective way to permanently reduce energy usage and cut low-income Americans’ utility bills for the long-term."
"Energy efficiency projects also protect the environment, increase energy independence, and create jobs," she said in a statement.
The funds can be used to install insulation, update heating and cooling systems, electrical appliances and other steps to provide heat and air-conditioning while reducing energy usage.
Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, said the funding comes at a time of rising energy costs and increasing strain on finances for many Maine households.
"Every dollar invested in energy efficiency helps Maine families save money and reduces our dependence on volatile fossil fuels like oil and natural gas," he said.
A perfect storm of supply chain disruptions, record high inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent oil and natural gas prices soaring to record levels, fueling calls to help soften the financial hit to energy consumers.
Consumer advocates say the spike in heating oil prices have had a particular impact on low-income households that already have trouble making ends meet.
Roughly three-fifths of Maine's households use oil as their primary source for home heating – a larger share than any other state, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Congressional lawmakers are pressuring the Biden administration to provide more federal fuel assistance money to states to offset the higher prices.
Biden pumped more than $3.37 billion into the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program this winter to help families struggling to pay utility bills. He has also released more oil from the nation's strategic reserves.
Since 1976, the DOE's Weatherization Assistance Program has served an estimated 7 million households, providing an average of $283 in annual energy savings, the federal agency said.