(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has reinstated a seasonal lobstering closure off the coast of Maine that's aimed at protecting critically endangered north Atlantic right whales.
Tuesday's ruling by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a previous ruling by the panel authorizing the National Marine Fisheries Service to reinstate the prohibition on lobster fishing with buoy lines in an area 30 miles off the coast from October to January.
A lawsuit filed last year by Lobstermen's Association sought to block new regulations requiring fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and set a 967-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to lobster fisherman.
The new federal regulations, which went into effect in March, require "ropeless" fishing gear – which brings lobster traps to the surface using wireless signals.
A U.S. District Court judge had put the brakes on the new regulations, temporarily blocking the seasonal closure from going into effect while the court challenge played out. The federal government appealed the order, and the 1st Circuit issued an emergency order in November authorizing the closure.
In Tuesday's ruling, the appeals court upheld its previous order noting that "Congress had already placed a heavy thumb on the whale-side of the equities' scale, and we did not see enough countervailing evidence to tip it the other way."
"Although this does not mean the balance will always come out on the side of an endangered marine mammal, it does leave plaintiffs beating against the tide, with no more success than they had before," the three-judge panel wrote in its 15-page opinion.
Environmentalists praised the court's ruling, with one group saying it will be a "lifesaving move" to protect the critically endangered whales.
“We’re in an extinction crisis, and we know how to prevent right whale deaths," said Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which supports the seasonal closure. "This dwindling species needs more protection from deadly entanglements in lobster gear, and it needs them now."
Erica Fuller, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, also praised the ruling and pointed out that the closure area "wasn’t chosen at random."
"It’s an area where science showed a deadly trifecta of dense lobster gear, heavy lines, and whales for a few months of the year," Fuller said. "The court made the right call in reaffirming the decision and it will have a significant impact on this dwindling whale population."
In legal arguments, the Lobstermen's Association points to federal data showing that Maine lobster fishery hasn't documented an entanglement with a north Atlantic right whale in more than 17 years. Of 34 right whale deaths since 2017, only 12 have been in U.S. waters, the group noted.
"Unfortunately, these punishing measures will provide no appreciable benefit for North Atlantic right whale while at the same time decimating the Maine lobster fishery," lawyers for the association wrote in the 32-page complaint.
The association argues the new whale protection rule will doom an industry that is already struggling amid stringent regulation and closures of fishing areas.
The lawsuit is the latest in a flurry of legal activity surrounding the new regulations aimed at protecting the critically endangered species.
On Friday, a U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia ruled that federal fisheries regulators are violating the law by failing to protect right whales.