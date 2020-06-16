(The Center Square) – As Maine’s unemployment network continues to battle fraudulent claims, the state’s Labor Commissioner failed to attend a recent committee briefing on problems plaguing the system.
The Portland Press Herald reported that legislators expecting to see Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman at the briefing were visibly agitated.
Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, who co-chairs the Labor and Housing Committee, called it “unconscionable” that the Mills administration did not make anyone available to address lawmakers’ concerns at a time when thousands of residents have been unable to access unemployment benefits.
The state has had to expend resources on canceling and recouping millions paid on fraudulent claims.
“We are looking to partner with the administration on these issues,” Bellows said. “We cannot be allies without being part of the conversation, especially if our concerns or the concerns of our constituents are dismissed.”
Gov. Janet Mills said Fortman had appeared before the Labor and Housing Committee at a four-hour briefing in May, “respectfully answering questions but not always having that respect returned in kind,” the Press Herald reported.
“Meanwhile, the Labor Department is working hard to distribute benefits to those who qualify and turn back a nationwide wave of fraudulent claims perpetrated by organized crime,” Mills said.
The department so far has revoked 16,000 fake initial claims and more than 28,000 weekly claims, the Press Herald reported Thursday.
Roughly $13 million that was scheduled for 2,200 fraudulent claims has been dropped, department officials said, and they still are determining the outcome of an additional $49 million due on 14,700 other claims.
How much the state has potentially paid on fake claims remains unclear.
“That is part of the ongoing investigation at this point,” Jessica Picard, communications manager at the Maine Department of Labor, told the Press Herald.
The thousands of claims received every week undergo screening for fraud, Picard said.
The department is working expeditiously to ensure deserving claimants are paid, Picard added, and “regrets that this illegal impostor fraud perpetrated by criminals has caused this delay.”