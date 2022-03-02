(The Center Square) – An extension of a cost sharing agreement between FEMA and states to help them cover the ongoing costs of pandemic-related recovery is being praised by leaders in Maine.
The White House announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will continue a policy covering 100% of COVID-19 emergency response costs for states, tribes and territories through July 1.
The funding supports FEMA-backed efforts such as regional vaccination clinics, COVID-19 testing sites, and providing resources to hospitals to deal with local surges of infections.
The move follows a formal request from Maine’s leaders, who wrote to President Joe Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell calling for an extension of the 100% cost sharing.
The letter, which was signed by Gov. Janet Mills as well as U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree, said the expanded federal assistance is supporting essential services to vulnerable populations, "including an increasing number of asylum seekers, without taking on a significant and potentially damaging financial burden."
Last year, Biden authorized FEMA to increase the federal cost share for public assistance from 75% to 100% to divert more pandemic relief to states and local governments.
Biden extended the policy through April 1, but Maine officials wrote that more time is needed to support communities that are receiving the federal pandemic aid.
Maine leaders welcomed the administration's move to extend the policy, saying it will "provide crucial federal support for our cities and vulnerable populations."
"Maine communities are continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and prematurely ending emergency aid would only stunt our recovery," Mills said in a statement. "We will continue to advocate for additional opportunities to help our communities safely recover from the pandemic without taking on a significant and potentially damaging financial burden."