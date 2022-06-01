Dustin Young unloads a barrel of alewives during a harvest, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Franklin, Maine. The fish are sold as bait to commercial fishermen. The herring fishing industry in the Northeast qualifies for federal assistance because its 2019 season has been declared a disaster. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the disaster declaration on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.