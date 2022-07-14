(The Center Square) -- The embattled head of Maine's public university system will get to keep his job for at least another year.
The University of Maine's Board of Trustees this week voted to renew Chancellor Dan Malloy's contract for another year. He's drawn criticism for his handling of the search for a new president at the university's Augusta campus, the handling of restructuring, and personnel issues.
Malloy, a former two-term Connecticut governor, was hired in 2019 to oversee the seven-campus public university system and replace Chancellor James Page, who retired after seven years at the helm.
Trustees criticized Malloy this year after it became known his pick to run UMaine Augusta had been the subject of "no confidence" votes at his current job at the University of New York. Michael Lalibertie later pulled his name from consideration, but the state is required to pay him more than $700,000 in compensation for withdrawing his application.
Malloy has also received no-confidence votes from faculty and staff at several of the system’s seven campuses over the botched hiring and workplace issues. Some UMaine trustees have called on him to resign.
In a statement, Malloy apologized for his handling of the presidential search and agreed to forego his 2022 bonus and a salary increase slated for next year.
He noted that he will still be getting a 3% cost of living increase "that all management receives" under their contracts.
"I am sorry for the turmoil my mistakes have created for Maine's public universities in recent months, and especially that they have distracted from the incredible accomplishments of our students, faculty, and staff," Malloy wrote in the statement.
The statement said he remains "committed to building trust and transparency, and enhancing communication and collaboration" as head of the university system.
Last month, during a hearing before state lawmakers Malloy took responsibility for the job search issues but said much of the blame lies with the private consultant hired to search for a new president, whom he said "misled" him.