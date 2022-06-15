(The Center Square) – Bruce Poliquin, Maine’s member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, will have a shot at his old seat in November.
Poliquin turned back Liz Caruso in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday. He’ll face Rep. Jared Golden, the unchallenged Democratic incumbent.
With top ticket races uncontested, turnout was low and interest mild. That figures to change in the fall, when the race for governor between Democratic incumbent Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage – who says he was Trump before there was Donald Trump in politics – is among the nation’s top gubernatorial showdowns.
“I came out again from semiretirement because our country and our state are in deep trouble,” Poliquin said.
The former state treasurer is a businessman who has worked in investments. The 68-year-old lost to Golden in 2018.
On Tuesday, he was a runaway winner over Caruso, the first selectman in Caratunk – a town of less than 100. Unofficial results credited Poliquin with 60.4% of the votes to 39.6% for Caruso.
Tiffany Bond, an unenrolled candidate, will also be on the rank-choice ballot in November.
The 1st Congressional District race in November will match Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree against Republican Ed Thelander.