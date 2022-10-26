(The Center Square) – With electricity and home heating costs in Maine expected to spike this winter, Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger Paul LePage are sparring over the impact of clean energy policies.
During a Monday night debate, LePage and Mills tussled over the state's response to skyrocketing energy costs that have put the squeeze on consumers and whether clean energy policies will drive up those costs.
Maine has set aggressive goals to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions under Mills' tenure as governor. A four-year climate change plan, signed by Mills a year ago, commits the state to ambitious steps to meet those goals, including expansion of wind and solar power, more electric vehicles and improving energy efficiency.
Meanwhile the state already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, which have been driven up dramatically amid supply chain issues, record high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global oil markets.
LePage argued that Mills' clean energy policies will add to rising costs that are already putting the squeeze on many low-income and elderly residents in the state.
"Maine can’t afford Janet Mills," he said. We’re in a recession. We’re heading for a disaster. In 2010, I took over in a recession and I fixed it. I’ll fix it again."
LePage says he would "cap" home heating oil prices in the state and suspend both the state's gasoline and diesel taxes if elected. He said he would also push to expand a ban on offshore wind projects in state waters to include federal waters, which extend about 200 miles offshore.
Mills pledged to continue to work to diversify the state's energy sources, saying Maine is "too reliant" on fossil fuels, which hurts consumers when there's a global spike in energy costs.
"If you want the reason why prices are so high, look at my opponent," Mills said during Monday's debate. "He didn’t diversify."
She said her administration has worked to provide relief for Mainers facing higher energy costs, including $850 one-time payments.
“What I can do is help put cash back into the pockets of Maine people and that’s what we did,” she said. "And that money is going to put oil into people’s tanks."
But LePage reiterated his claims that the payouts were a "gimmick" and accused Mills of spending money "like a drunken sailor."
"The only difference between Janet Mills and a drunken sailor is a drunken sailor spends his own money," he quipped.
Mills responded that LePage should "tell that to the people who got that money in their pockets."
The two rivals face off in the Nov. 8 general election with Democrats hoping to hold onto the governor's office for another four years and Republicans seeking to regain it.
Mills edged out six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, is running for a third term after returning to the state from Florida after a brief retirement.
Recent polls have shown Mills with a double-digit lead over LePage with less than two weeks until the election.
Sam Hunkler, a physician, is running for governor as an independent.