(The Center Square) – Maine's former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is criticizing Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills over her economic record, claiming she was “fortunate” the COVID-19 pandemic hit because it diverted hundreds of millions in federal aid to buoy the state's economy.
During a live-streamed debate Thursday, Mills touted that the state's reserve fund has grown to a record level, while surplus revenue has reached nearly $900 million, under her tenure and without raising taxes.
Mills also pointed to a pair of recent independent reports suggesting that the state's economy is well-positioned to absorb the impact of a recession.
"Revenues and expenses are aligned," Mills said. "That's pretty good governing, I think. That's good management."
But LePage responded that the state's strong economic outlook was the result of a massive influx of federal pandemic aid.
"This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe," he said, using a derogatory term for President Joe Biden. "That's where the surplus comes from."
LePage criticized Mills' use of pandemic money and her administration's decision to tap into the federal funds to give $850 relief checks to Maine residents.
"She's trying to buy the election," LePage said. "What she should have done is lower the income tax."
Mills and LePage will face off in the Nov. 8 general election with Democrats hoping to hold onto the governor's office for another four years and Republicans seeking to regain it. It is one of 36 races nationwide for governor, and one of a dozen – Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are the others – considered a key battleground in a consensus of politicos.
Mills edged out six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor.
On the campaign trail, she has highlighted her work to keep the state's economy on keel through the pandemic, support for abortion protections and other social issues. She has also criticized her rival for his support of former Republican President Donald Trump's bombastic rhetoric and divisive policies.
LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, has focused on the impact of inflation on the working class, and tried to paint Mills as a "tax-and-spend liberal" who is out of touch with the citizenry. He has also criticized the Mills administration over its denial of an environmental permit he claims might shut down a sawmill.
Outside groups are spending heavily on the gubernatorial race as they did in the 2018 election, when Mills benefited from a massive influx of money from liberal groups.
Republicans view the race as an opportunity to win a governor's office as they plot a strategy to regain Congress and down ballot races in the midterm elections. Nine of the 12 battleground gubernatorial races have Democrats as incumbents.
Democrats are hoping to hold onto the governor's seat as they prepare for the possibility of losing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Republican Governors Association and Democratic Governors Association have poured millions of dollars into the race in support of LePage and Mills, respectively.
Sam Hunkler, a physician, is running for governor as an independent. He didn't participate in Thursday's debate.