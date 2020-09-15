(The Center Square) – The Maine Supreme Judicial Court halted a lower court’s ruling to permit a people’s veto question on ranked choice voting in the November race.
While there is the possibility Maine could become the first state in the nation to implement the system in a presidential election, the Supreme Judicial Court still has a decision to make on an underlying appeal of Secretary of State Matt Dunlap's decision to nullify signatures on a people's veto petition, the Portland Press Herald reported.
The decision by Maine’s highest court means the state’s registered voters will receive ballots with a ranked choice voting format in the presidential race minus a veto question.
It remains to be seen as to what system will be ultimately used when the election period is underway. Dunlap said the decision on a presumably permanent system may rest with the voters.
The issue has roots in the Maine Republican Party’s efforts to collect a sufficient amount of signatures to allow a people’s veto question with the past year, but the Press Herald reported that Dunlap junked the petition on grounds nearly 1,000 signatures belonged to people who were not registered as Maine voters in the town that they lived in while the petition was conducted.
A Cumberland County Superior Court justice ruled in a favor of an appeal from the Maine GOP; that ruling itself was appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court on claims Justice Thomas McKeon failed to consider some of the facts before him.
The Maine Republican Party issued a statement following the higher court’s ruling saying the decision was not merits-based.
“It is simply a procedural order holding that an automatic stay is in place until the issue is resolved in the court, as with any appeal of this nature,” the statement read.