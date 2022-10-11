(The Center Square) – A nearly month-long early voting period is underway in Maine, allowing voters to cast ballots for governor, the U.S. House and other contested races ahead of the midterm elections.
From Tuesday until Nov. 8, cities and towns will allow registered voters to cast early ballots ahead of the election. No excuse or justification is required to submit a ballot ahead of time.
Topping the statewide ballot is a race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is running for his old job as governor.
Mills edged out six opponents in a 2018 Democratic primary race and then won a three-way general election with 51% to become the first woman elected as Maine's governor. She is seeking another four-year term as the state's chief executive. LePage, who served two terms as Maine's governor from 2011 to 2019, is seeking a third, nonconsecutive term.
Sam Hunkler, a Beals physician, is running for governor as an independent.
Another major race pits former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin against incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District, which has also drawn national attention with control of Congress in the balance.
Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Ed Thelander, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, in the 1st Congressional District race.
More than 1.1 million people are eligible to vote in Maine, elections officials report. There were 396,893 registered Democrats compared to 313,866 Republicans as of the latest tally on June 10, while another 358,909 are not affiliated with either major political party, according to Maine Secretary of State Sheena Bellows office.
Maine voters have enthusiastically embraced no-excuse absentee balloting amid lingering health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, 514,429 Maine voters cast absentee ballots by mail ahead of the presidential election – setting a new record, Bellows' office said.
But nearly 13,000 ballots were rejected in the 2020 elections because they didn't arrive on time or contained errors such as failing to sign it, election officials said.
Under state law, absentee ballots can be requested until Nov. 3 but must be returned to local election clerks by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted.
The U.S. Postal Service advises Mainers to request a ballot no later than 15 days before the Nov. 8 election and to return it no later than seven days before Election Day.
For more information, visit Maine's early voting website.