(The Center Square) – Maine is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act for its practice of "unnecessarily" segregating children who have mental health and developmental disabilities, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report.
The investigation, which stems from a complaint filed by the advocacy group Disability Rights Maine, found that children with disabilities in the state are often unable to live with family members because of the state's lack of community-based behavioral health services, which forces them to be institutionalized in hospitals and psychiatric wards.
"Maine’s community-based behavioral health system fails to provide sufficient services," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clark wrote in a summary of the DOJ's findings. "As a result, hundreds of children are unnecessarily segregated in institutions each year, while other children are at serious risk of entering institutions."
The investigation found that children are "unable to access behavioral health services in their homes and communities" including the state's Medicaid program for low income residents. It cites a lengthy waitlist for behavioral services that creates "significant delays" in treatment and support for children with disabilities.
"Often forced to wait hundreds of days to receive services at home, families have no option but to turn to law enforcement and hospitals for help during a mental health crisis, triggering lengthy or repeated institutionalizations," Clarke wrote in the report.
The report makes a number of recommendations for changes and said there is an "urgency" for the state to "remedy the violations and support children with behavioral health needs."
In a statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged "shortcomings" of the state's behavioral health system and said the state has "fully cooperated" with the federal investigation.
"We share the strong sense of urgency in ensuring that Maine children with disabilities have timely access to an array of high-quality, evidence-based services that prevent institutionalization whenever possible – and will continue to work diligently towards that end," HHS spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said.
The Mills administration has taken steps to strengthen the state's behavioral health system and has made major investments in recent years to expand services, she said.
But the pandemic has complicated those efforts "from providers' inability to hire and retain qualified staff to a greater need for behavioral health services due to anxiety and isolation caused by COVID-19" which have set back recent progress, she added.
"Fundamentally, the (Mills) administration believes that Maine children with disabilities or behavioral health needs should have timely access to high-quality services in their communities in order to prevent unnecessary institutionalization," Farwell said. "The Department welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Department of Justice and other stakeholders to improve the children's behavioral health system in Maine."