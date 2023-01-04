(The Center Square) — Opponents of a plan to create a publicly-owned power company in Maine are inching toward the ballot, with a proposal that would require voter approval for the state government to rack up large amounts of debt.
A group funded by Central Maine Power's corporate parent, Avangrid, said it has turned in more than 93,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office to put a question on the November ballot, which would require voter approval if the government seeks to issue debt of more than $1 billion.
The group said the referendum is a direct response to a consumer-owned utility campaign, which it claims would create "billions of dollars in debt" consumers would have to pay off through higher electric bills.
"The people pushing this proposal can’t say exactly how much it would cost, and they are asking us to write a blank check," the group said in a statement. "Voters should know the price tag and get a chance to vote on that debt first."
In November, a group of consumer advocates turned in more than 80,000 signatures to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
The Our Power coalition, which includes the Sierra Club, Environment Maine and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, argues that a consumer-owned utility would deliver clean, reliable electricity at a lower cost, and with local control over the operations.
But power companies said the move would amount to a "government takeover" of their service areas in Maine, which could impact the cost and reliability of electricity in the state.
The Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, a special interest group set up to oppose the proposal, said the move would put consumers on the hook for more than $13.5 billion for buying the two utilities, which supply a majority of the state's energy.
But the Our Power coalition argues that the cost of creating a publicly-owned utility would be around $9 million, and consumers would see long-term financial benefits.
In 2021, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created the public utility. Lawmakers weren't able to muster enough votes for the two-thirds majority needed to override her objections, so it died at the end of the legislative session.
Mills cited a number of concerns about the proposal, including its governance structure, potential for protracted litigation and delays in meeting the state’s climate goals.
Despite her opposition, Mills has acknowledged that service by the state's two largest utilities has been "abysmal" and vowed to push for tougher performance standards.
The Secretary of State’s Office has 30 days to verify the signatures.