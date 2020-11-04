(The Center Square) – In one of the nation’s most-watched races, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has successfully fended off a challenge from Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.
The victory by Collins bolsters Republican hopes of retaining control of the U.S. Senate after the election. Collins sometimes breaks with her party – she was the only Republican to vote against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett last month – but her support allows the party to control committee chairmanships and the legislative calendar.
Collins’ victory was cinched when Gideon conceded the race Wednesday afternoon. With 85% of the vote tallied, according to unofficial results, Collins was leading Gideon 51-42%, a margin of about 68,000 votes.
Another key race for Maine was called by The Associated Press on Wednesday when it was proclaimed that U.S. Rep. Jared Golden had prevailed against Republican challenger Dale Crafts. Golden’s race was fairly close, with a 53-47% split reflecting a 21,000-vote margin.
Despite Golden’s victory, the voters of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District threw their support behind President Donald Trump, giving him an electoral vote. Maine splits its electoral votes, with two going to the leading vote-getter statewide and one each going to the leaders in each congressional district.
Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed the other three electoral votes from Maine, leading in both the statewide race and the 1st Congressional District.