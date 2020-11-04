(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine retained her lead in a tight race to keep her seat and possibly help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate.
With about 85 percent of votes in, Collins had about 50.9 percent of the vote, while Sara Gideon, the Democratic Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, had about 42.5 percent.
Because Maine uses a “ranked choice” system, a candidate must win a majority of the vote. Voters rank their candidates, and if no one wins more than half of the ballots cast, votes are recalculated based on voters’ second and potentially third choice.
“An unprecedented number of Mainers cast their ballots in this year’s U.S. Senate race, and from the Mainers who cast their ballots to the volunteers at the polls, we are so grateful to everyone who participated in this crucial election,” WMTW-TV quoted Gideon campaign manager Amy Mesner as saying in a Tuesday night statement. “It’s clear this race will not be called tonight and we are prepared to see it through to the finish. Over the coming days, we will make sure that every Mainer has their voice heard in this election.”
Collins was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996, while Gideon was elected state House speaker in 2016. Last month, Collins drew national attention when she was the only Republican to vote against Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, in Maine’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree won re-election over Republican Jay Allen. With about 97 percent of precincts reporting, Pingree won more than 61 percent of the vote.
“I am humbled and grateful that Mainers have entrusted me to represent them once more in Congress,” the Portland Press Herald quoted Pingree as saying in a statement. “We have a titanic amount of hard work ahead of us. Congress must act with urgency to send the pandemic relief directly to thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans trying to survive the pandemic, defend the Affordable Care Act under dire threat and combat the climate crisis ravaging our planet.”
In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Golden was leading Republican Dale Crafts. With about 90 percent of precincts reporting, Golden had 53 percent of the vote to Crafts’ nearly 47 percent.
In the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump, picking up about 53 percent of the popular vote.
However, Maine splits its electoral votes. Biden picked up three of the state’s four electoral votes, while Trump could claim the fourth depending on the final vote tally.