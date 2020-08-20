(The Center Square) – A February trade deal with China that was supposed to encourage more lobster purchasing hasn't driven sales as was hoped, with 2020 numbers below last year
Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows $25.9 million in sales of U.S. lobster to China for the first six months of this year, which is a 23 percent decrease from the same period in 2019, the Portland Press Herald reported.
With cruises stopped and hotels and restaurants serving far fewer guests, Maine’s $1.4 billion lobster industry is looking for ways to survive the economic fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the new trade deal, China was mandated to purchase $36 million in U.S. agricultural products in the next two years, including lobster.
The new data shows China has only bought $6.6 billion in U.S. farm products through June.
“I haven’t sold a lobster to China this year,” Hugh Reynolds, who owns Greenhead Lobster in Stonington, told the Herald. “That used to be a big market for me, but not anymore. I know what China promised, but if they are buying again, it’s not from me. They aren’t the only ones, though. Nobody’s been buying a lot of lobster this year.”
Overall international sales of U.S. lobster have fallen 47 percent through June, from $114.3 million last year to $60.6 million in 2020. Year-to-date declines among America’s top lobster markets range from 58 percent in Taiwan to 31 percent in Italy to 24 percent in Vietnam.
Following President Donald Trump’s trip to Bangor in June, he called on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to include the lobster industry in federal relief for the nation’s farmers impacted by the trade war. And he ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to provide reports on China’s progress in meeting its obligations.