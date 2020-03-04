Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner Wednesday afternoon of Maine’s Democratic presidential primary, adding to his stunning run through many of the states that took part in the Super Tuesday election.
Biden, whose campaign seemed to be in peril after poor showings in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, followed up his landslide win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary with a series of victories Tuesday.
The win in Maine further cemented his status as a sudden front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, vaulting him past U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
In all, Biden won 10 of the 14 states to vote on Super Tuesday, including an upset victory in Texas. Sanders won the other four states.
Unofficial results Wednesday showed Biden with about 34 percent of the vote in Maine, followed closely by Sanders with about 33 percent. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was a distant third with about 16 percent, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was fourth with 12 percent. Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he was dropping out of the race.
In another statewide vote on the ballot, Mainers shot down a referendum that would’ve reintroduced vaccination exemptions for school-aged children “for religious or philosophical reasons.” About 73 percent of voters were against the exemptions, with just 27 percent in favor.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills hailed the result of the referendum.
“Tonight, the health and wellbeing of Maine children prevailed,” Mills said in a news release. “This law leaves medical exemptions up to medical professionals and ensures that Maine children are better protected from the spread of dangerous communicable diseases. It is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our kids.”
Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Maine won a restraining order Tuesday against Portland officials who had sought to prevent the gathering of signatures at polling places for a ballot initiative.
The Cumberland County Superior Court ruled that those collecting signatures for a petition against ranked-choice-voting were within their rights to do so at the polling place. The effort aims to put the issue before voters in a referendum.
“Despite a long history in Maine of allowing groups to collect signatures at the polls for ballot referendums, Portland City officials attempted to deny this same right to Maine citizens who are working to restore one man, one vote voting in Maine,” the Maine Republican Party said in a statement.