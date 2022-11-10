(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility.
A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
The Our Power coalition, which includes the Sierra Club, Environment Maine and the Maine Organic Farmers, and Gardeners Association, argues a consumer-owned utility would deliver clean, reliable electricity at a lower cost, and with local control over the operations.
"We are standing up for the people and the businesses of Maine," Andrew Blunt, the group's executive director, said in a statement. "We are here to take back our money, and to take back our power."
Meanwhile, a group funded by CMP's corporate parent, Avangrid, said it is seeking to put a question on the 2023 ballot that would require voter approval if the government seeks to issue debt of more than $1 billion.
The group, No Blank Checks, says it has collected at least 92,000 signatures for the proposed referendum, which is a direct response to the consumer-owned utility campaign.
"The people pushing this proposal can’t say exactly how much it would cost, and they are asking us to write a blank check," the group says on its website. "Voters should know the price tag and get a chance to vote on that debt first."
Both companies have expressed concerns about a "government takeover" of their service areas in Maine, saying it could impact the cost and reliability of electricity in the state.
The Maine Affordable Energy Coalition, a special interest group set up to oppose the proposal, said the move would put consumers on the hook for more than $13.5 billion for buying the two utilities, which supply a majority of the state's energy.
"If the state government takes control of Maine’s grid, we’ll be leaving decisions about management of power delivery up to a board of elected politicians," the group posted on its website. "Do you really want the same people in charge of fixing our roads responsible for restoring our power after a storm?"
In 2021, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created the public utility. Lawmakers weren't able to muster enough votes for the two-thirds majority needed to override her objections, and the bill died at the end of the legislative session.
Mills cited a number of concerns about the proposal, including its governance structure, potential for protracted litigation and delays in meeting the state’s climate goals.
Despite her opposition, Mills has acknowledged that service by the state's two largest utilities has been "abysmal" and vowed to push for tougher performance standards.
In June, Maine regulators adopted new performance standards required under a Mills-backed law that will require CMP and Versant Power to meet performance benchmarks to reduce power outages, resolve billing errors and improve customer satisfaction, among other issues.