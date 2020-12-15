(The Center Square) – A new study on the nation’s road conditions saw Maine’s overall ranking drop significantly, though it maintained its number one spot for lowest urban fatality rate.
The Reason Foundation’s 25th Annual Highway Report summarizes data submitted by state agencies to the federal government for 2018, the most recent year with complete figures available, along with traffic congestion statistics from INRIX and bridge data from the Better Roads Inventory for 2019.
The deficiencies highlighted in this, and other reports come down to funding, Paul Merrill, public information officer at the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), told The Center Square.
“MaineDOT’s primary mission is to support economic opportunity and quality of life by responsibly providing the safest, most reliable transportation system possible, given available resources,” Merrill said. “Earlier this year, members of a nonpartisan commission agreed that MaineDOT’s annual unmet funding need is approximately $232 million, and that’s after we bond about $100 million a year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused traffic volumes to plummet, directly impacting Highway Fund revenues, and Maine’s transportation infrastructure is currently overly reliant on bonding and discretionary federal funding, Merrill said.
“We are fortunate that the members of our Congressional delegation fight for every available dollar,” he said. “We are also fortunate that interest rates remain at historic lows and that Maine voters have been approving our annual bond requests by margins that approach 80%. These funding sources allow us to keep delivering the work that keeps Mainers moving, and helps keep Maine construction workers working during this COVID-induced economic downturn.”
Merrill stated that the report shows the state is doing the best it can with what it has.
“Based on the data from this report and the 2018 one, MaineDOT earns high scores in categories related to efficiency and safety,” he said. “In the absence of sustainable revenue solutions, we continue to take care of the existing transportation system in inventive ways. We stretch every precious dollar as far as it will go. MaineDOT is an efficient engine that is constantly at risk of running out of fuel. As we continue to deliver, we look forward to discussions, both short- and long-term, about how we can continue to improve transportation and thereby support the safety, economic opportunity and quality of life of every Maine citizen.”
While the report raised particular concerns with Maine bridge conditions, the Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center, a US DOT University Transportation Center (UTC) at the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center (MASCC), also is working on innovative solutions, Meghan Collins, MASCC communications manager, told The Center Square.
A main objective is helping state DOTs extend the life of existing bridges and roads while developing new materials and technologies to build more durable transportation assets, including the new Grist Mill Bridge currently under construction in Hampden, Collins stated.
“It’s the first bridge in the U.S. to utilize composite tub girders designed, developed and patented at the University of Maine,” Collins said. “These girders are strong but lightweight and are designed to last 100 years with little to no maintenance.”