(The Center Square) – A revived rent relief program for Maine residents has seen hundreds of requests submitted daily, raising questions about how long the funds can last and how many people could face dire circumstances without the financial help.
“The governor’s rent relief program has been an incredibly important resource for thousands of Maine renters trying to navigate the pandemic,” Greg Payne, director of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, told The Center Square by email.
“We were relieved to see the program revived earlier this month and hope that it will soon be extended into December.”
But many are worried about sustainability levels.
“Our single greatest concern is the lack of Congressional action to ensure that this relief will be available through the dark winter ahead, especially while the labor market remains so soft for low-income workers,” Payne said.
The Community Action – Maine Housing COVID-19 Rental Relief Program website notes that applications for rent owed for October and November will be accepted through Nov. 30.
“The passage of a COVID relief package, including the rent relief funding that was included in the HEROES Act approved by the House of Representatives earlier this year, should be a top priority for Congress,” Payne said.
“The federal [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] eviction moratorium will run out at the end of the year, and even if it is extended, must be coupled with rent relief or else landlords will be left to shoulder the burden of this crisis.”
Meanwhile, Payne noted the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition is doing a yearlong study of how lower-income, working residents are handling the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the findings included in the October summary:
• 54% of households reported earning less income, due either to reduced hours or job elimination as a direct result of the pandemic;
• Tenants paid their September rent using a number sources: remaining earned income (82%), fixed income payments (38%), unemployment benefits (23%), bank loans or credit cards (28%), savings accounts (15%), and loans or gifts from family and friends (16%); and
• In order to pay rent, 22% of respondents said they opted to forgo payment of a utility bill or buying groceries.